A section of Members of Parliament has strongly criticized World Bank’s move to pause approval for new public finance projects for Uganda following the country’s move to criminalise same-sex relationships.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Bank said Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality law contradicts its values.

“Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act fundamentally contradicts the World Bank Group’s values,” the development lender said in a statement Tuesday, adding that “no new public financing,” would be presented to the bank’s board of directors for approval for the time being.

Tororo District Woman MP, Sarah Opendi says the Bank’s move to block funds to Uganda is unfortunate, explaining that the law was passed to block what she termed as ‘promoting a vice that is not Ugandan’.

“It is extremely unfortunate that the Bank, whose major function is to give loans to countries in need of finances can tag a law that is made by majority of Ugandans to the loan,” Opendi said.

Kilak South MP, Gilbert Olanya says unlike in the past when Uganda used to depend on World Bank alone for financial support, the country will turn to other countries for loans.

“Nowadays, we have so many countries [offering loans], we have China, India, the Arabs world… so the World Bank should not think that they are the only source of funds,” said Olanya.

On the other hand, Karim Masaba, the Mbale City (Industrial division) legislator says Ugandans should brace themselves for the worst following World Bank’s move to halt the loans. He says the country will not be able to get better loan offers before highlighting various projects that the international money lender has been financing.