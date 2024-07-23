A section legislators has condemned the heavy security deployment across Kampala to quell possible uprising that could emanate from the anti-graft march to Parliament planned by the section of the youth.

A group of took the streets of Kampala this morning to demonstrate over what they describe as unprecedented corruption and misuse of tax payers money.

The legislators including opposition Chief Whip John Baptist Nambeshe and his Erute South counterpart Jonathan Odur suggest that government should instead address the demands voiced by the youth considering the constant deployment is unsustainable and heavily bites into tax payers’ money.

Speaking to KFM shortly after attending the opposition cabinet meeting that was chaired by the Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi, Odur also hinted that they would raise the matter on the floor of Parliament when plenary opens this afternoon at 2pm.

If the leadership parliament is sensitive no one should move the Speaker or her Deputy to have that matter discussed, it is already in the public domain and public concern I expect them to be leaders who are responsive and say these matters are raising from this house and we would like to offer these explanations”, Odur said.

Nambeshe reveals that the youth were compelled to resort to march to Parliament because the previous avenues such as the Parliament exhibition were fruitless.

Parliament is expected to sit at 2pm.