By Ivan Ssenabulya

Buvuma county Member of Parliament and his Mukono South counterpart have spoken out on the newly procured ambulance boats.

The 600-horsepower engine boats were procured at a cost of Shs 8.9b with funding from the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI).

These will benefit fishing communities of Kalangala, Buvuma, Namayingo, Mukono, Serere, Amolatar, Mayuge, Jinja, Buliisa, Kikuube, Nakasongola and Kabale districts.

MPs Robert Migadde and Fred Kayondo have commended the government and donors but maintain that much as the health emergency services improved, lower health facilities also need to be enhanced and equipped.

Buvuma is an island district on Lake Victoria, which was curved off from Mukono district in 2010.

It has 9 big islands managed as sub-counties with other 52 smaller scattered islands.

Mukono is partly a fishing community with Koome purely an island sub-county.