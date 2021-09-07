By Fahad Malik Jjingo More by this Author

Masaka Chief Magistrate’s Court has charged the Kawempe North MP Muhammed Ssegirinya and the Makindye West legislator Allan Ssewanyana with murder before remanding them to Kitalya prison.

The duo are accused of having a hand in the recent spate of killings in Masaka sub-region that left close to 30 people dead.

They were charged with four counts, three of murder and one of attempted murder.

Prosecution led by Richard Birivumbuka contends that the group had planning meetings at Happy Boys, Kalenda, and Kayanja Rest House in Kampala where they planned the murders.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/mps-ssegirinya-ssewanya-charged-with-murder-remanded-3541640