By Fahad Malik Jjingo

Masaka Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday committed legislators Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) and Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) to the High Court for trial on charges ranging from murder, attempted murder, and aiding and abetting terrorism.

The presiding magistrate Ms Christine Nantegge committed the duo together with their four other co-accused persons after the State prosecution informed the court that they had concluded the investigations.