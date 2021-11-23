Masaka Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday committed legislators Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) and Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) to the High Court for trial on charges ranging from murder, attempted murder, and aiding and abetting terrorism.
The presiding magistrate Ms Christine Nantegge committed the duo together with their four other co-accused persons after the State prosecution informed the court that they had concluded the investigations.
Ms Nantegge read to the accused persons the summary of the cases where she also told the court that the state was going to present CCTV footage from the two happening places in Ndeeba near Kabaka’s Lake and Happy Boys’ restaurant where the group sat to plan the indiscriminate killings that rocked Masaka region between January and August.
