The case against National Unity Platform (NUP) Members of Parliament, Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya has been adjourned to March 6, 2023, by International Crimes Division of the High Court Judge Alice Komuhangi Khauka.

This is after a team of their lawyers led by Samuel Muyizzi informed court that their clients are unwell and undergoing medical treatment.

Their sureties, Kira Municipality MP Ssemujju Nganda, and Ssegirinya’s brother Walugembe Mawanda confirmed to court that indeed the MPs are sick and admitted.

Their 4 co-accused persons were further remanded to Luzira prison until March 6, 2023, for further hearing of pre-trial proceedings.

Ssewanyana, Ssegirinya, and their 4 co-accused persons are charged with murder, terrorism, and attempted murder relating to the spate of Machete murders that rocked the Greater Masaka region in 2021. The two MPs are accused of financing the said murders.