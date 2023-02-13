Two Members of Parliament, Mr Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) and Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye East) were Monday granted bail by Masaka High Court after spending 16 months in jail.

The duo which has been on remand since September 2021, is accused of being behind the wave of killings by machete-wielding gangs in the Greater Masaka area.

The mood was tense as the courtroom was filled to the brim by fellow legislators, applicants’ relatives and well-wishers.

The MPs were given a cash bail of Shs20m each while their sureties were bonded at Shs 50m non-cash.

The sureties include; Mr. Joseph Ssewungu Gonzaga (Kalungu West MP) and Mr. Moses Kasibante (former Rubaga North MP) who stood for Mr. Ssewanyana while Masaka Mayor Ms. Florence Namayanja (Masaka City Mayor) and Mr Bagonza Thomas (Kawempe Division Councilor) stood for Mr. Ssegirinya.