By Fahad Malik Jjingo

The state has slapped new charges of terrorism and aiding and abetting terrorism on legislators Mohammed Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana, and four other co-accused persons.

Appearing before Masaka grade one magistrate, Grace Wakoli, during Wednesday’s hybrid court session, the senior resident state attorney, Richard Birivumbuka told the court that the ‘‘state had amended the charge sheet of the group adding two more charges.’’

The state alleges that ‘‘the group and others still at large in the period of January to August 2021 took part in killing people in Masaka region and other parts of the country.’’

State prosecutor Birivumbuka told the court that inquiry into the case is still ongoing, asking the court to adjourn the matter.

The accused now face up to six charges including three of murder and one of attempted murder in addition to the two fresh counts.

