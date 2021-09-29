By GERTRUDE MUTYABA and Fahad Malik Jjingo

Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana and his Kawempe North counterpart, Muhammad Ssegirinya have been charged with a new offence of murder and remanded to Kigo prison.

The two MPs who were arrested separately as they left Kigo prison after being released on bail were on Wednesday arraigned before Masaka Chief Magistrate, Charles Yeteise and charged with the murder of one Joseph Bwanika.

Prosecution states that Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana caused the death of Bwanika, a resident of Kisekka B village Kankamba parish in Lwengo District on August 2, 2021.

However, they were not allowed to take a plea or apply for bail because Masaka Chief Magistrate’s Court does not have the jurisdiction to try murder which is a capital offense in nature.

