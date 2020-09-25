

Members of Parliament sitting on the physical infrastructure committee have summoned the Attorney General to explain why the lease for land meant to pave way for construction of the Kampala Flyover at Centenary Park was renewed.

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) this week informed MPs that the proprietors of Nalongo Estates Sarah Kizito and her husband Godfrey Nyakana which runs Centenary Park have refused to vacate the premises on grounds that their lease was extended by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and the Attorney General.

Committee chairperson Robert Kafeero Ssekitoleko says the Attorney General will appear before parliament next week alongside UNRA and KCCA officials together with Sarah Kizito to explain the anomalies so the project is not delayed.

The MPs had in 2017 instructed KCCA not to renew the contract to pave way for the construction of the flyover.