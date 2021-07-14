By Prossy Kisakye

As the government finalizes the disbursement of the covid-19 relief funds, a section of MPs is asking that more money is allocated to this cause so that more vulnerable people are reached with the much-needed food aid.

This week the ministry of gender, labour and social development also wrote to the cabinet seeking approval of an additional Shs12bn to cater for the rest of the vulnerable groups that have been left out.

Busiro North MP Paul Nsubuga and Mityana North’s Nsegumire Kibedi say that besides increasing the funding, the government should also consider relaxing the lockdown and allow people to work while following the SOPs so that they can find what to eat.

The MPs are also concerned that the government has ignored the rural constituencies.

The government released Shs 54bn to be distributed to over 500,000 households in 42 cities and municipalities, each receiving Shs100,000 covid-19 cash relief.

Cabinet identified 16 categories of people whose incomes have been affected by the 42-day covid-induced lockdown and they include; salon operators, Boda Boda riders, bouncers, shoe shiners, music promoters and teachers who are not on the government payroll among others.

According to the ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, by yesterday, 143,642 (38%) people had received a total of Shs14.7bn.