

By Benjamin Jumbe

Members of parliament on the budget committee have tasked ministry of education officials to explain when schools will be reopened for all students.

The officials led by the state minister for higher education John Chrysostom Muyingo and State minister for planning David Bahati had appeared before the committee to defend funds meant for purchase of radios to facilitate distance learning.

The minister told the committee that school Inspectors are conducting on spot visits to schools to verify and ascertain compliance to the set standard operating procedures.

He further revealed that scientists and the ministry of Health are conducting a study on viability of opening the schools.

The minister also defended the decision to procure some radios from foreign companies.

Government has committed to procure 9M radio sets for learners with some being procured locally.