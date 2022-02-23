By Arthur Wadero

Parliament has this afternoon thrown security minister Gen Jim Muhwezi for failure to defend the Russian firm contracted to install spy chips in motorcycles and motor vehicles across the country.

The decision to kick out the security minister came after the MPs were tasked to furnish the committee with copies of the contract and report of the team that conducted the due diligence on the firm prior to signing the contract.

Gen Muhwezi had appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Defense and internal affairs to respond to the queries raised by MPs.

The government has since been given up to Monday next week to avail the requisite documents about the deal before the committee chaired by Rosemary Nyakikongoro can write a final report on the same.

The report will then take to the August House.