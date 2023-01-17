By Mike Sebalu

A section of Members of Parliament (MPs) on the foreign affairs committee have recommended the closure of embassies if the government cannot raise money to facilitate their activities.

The MPs argue that embassies are the face of the country abroad and thus have to be well taken care of.

The MPs’ concerns follow the several budget cuts for embassies in the next financial year 2023/2024 and the major unfunded priorities being funds for their rent.

Bulisa County MP, Allan Kugonza says to avoid embarrassment, the embassies should be closed.

“We have other countries whose GDP is lower than ours but still you see they look comfortable and are operating normally. They must be having challenges but not to the extent that their ambassador is threatened to be evicted from his residence, so we just need to get our priorities straight,” Kugonza said.