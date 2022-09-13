The Parliament of Uganda has revealed that it will dedicate a full day to debate on the late Queen of the United Kingdom, Elizabeth II.

This has been revealed by the deputy speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa while presiding over today’s plenary sitting.

Tayebwa noted that the late Queen has been the head of the Common Wealth and a patron to the Common Wealth Parliamentary Association in which the Parliament of Uganda is a member.

He says that the Queen has visited almost all the parliaments which are under the association, adding that the Ugandan parliament has to remember her in a special way.

The government chief whip, Hamson Obua informed parliament that the prime minister will table the motion tomorrow in a bid to pay tribute to the fallen Queen Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, Tayebwa congratulated the newly elected president of Kenya, William Ruto for taking up the biggest office in the mentioned country before urging all East African countries to borrow a leaf from Kenya’s democracy.