As parliament resumes business today following a month-long recess, a section of its members has told KFM that they will press the government for answers to the many questions about the recent attack on a school in Kasese district and terrorism in the country.

The Saturday attack that claimed the lives of at least 41 people, most of them students, is believed to have been carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

According to education minister Janet Museveni, the ADF rebels could have been used by people who wanted to take over the school.

Shadow Minister for internal affairs Abdallah Kiwanuka says they will task the Ministry of Internal Affairs to present a thorough explanation on the matter.

One of the legislators from Kasese, Atkins Katushabe, who represents Bukonzo County West also said he would raise the matter on the floor today.