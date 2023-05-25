Parliament’s Committee on Education and Sports will today start examining the saga of academic and professional programmes reportedly being taught illegally at Uganda’s public and private universities and other institutions of higher learning.

The media this week made shocking revelations that some Ugandan degree holders are having their applications for further studies abroad rejected on grounds that what they studied was not accredited.

The communication about the commencement of inquiries was made by John Twesigye (Bunyaruguru County MP), the committee chairperson, during a plenary session that was chaired by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

He said the committee will interface with officials from the Ministry of Education and relevant agencies today and possibly tomorrow to analyse the matter.