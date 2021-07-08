By Damali Mukhaye

All Members of Parliament have been directed to take mandatory Covid tests before the House resumes plenary next week.

Parliament which closed last month after a number of MPs and staff tested for Covid-19 will resume business with the 6th sitting on Tuesday, July 13th to constitute various committees.

The circular from the Clerk to Parliament Jane Kibirige says that due to the second wave of Covid-19, all staff and MPs will have to take mandatory Covid tests starting on Friday this week at the Parliamentary gardens.