Members of Parliament from Jinja city have given assurance to revelers that talks are ongoing to ensure that the Nyege Nyege festival goes on.

This comes after the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among last evening directed that the festival, an annual popular music concert, scheduled to take place next week in Jinja, should be cancelled following concerns by MPs that it promotes sexual immorality.

Speaking to KFM, Brandon Kintu, the Kagoma North MP and a business man from Jinja said he has attended the festival a number of times and confirms that it has rules and regulations, refuting claims that it is a sexual immorality breeding event.

According to Kintu, they cannot allow to see the business community losing out on the billions of shillings that can be generated from the over 8,000 tourists who will flood the city.

He says arrangements are still underway for the event to go on adding that it is not the role of parliament to enforce law and order.

State Minister for Tourism, Martin Magara has also defended the event describing it as a hub for tourism.

He says more than 8,000 foreign tourists had already booked tickets for the event.

Nyege Nyege has been a big draw for music fans in the region and beyond, it showcases various artists from across the continent along with those in the diaspora.

The festival, which would be marking its seventh edition, has often attracted controversy.

In 2018, it was cancelled on grounds that it was promoting promiscuity but it was allowed to proceed later after a public outcry.