A section of Members of Parliament (MPs) has called on the government to implement long-term solutions to address recurring natural disasters in Uganda, with particular concern over the frequent flooding of the River Nyamwamba in Kasese District, which overflows its banks at least three times annually, resulting in loss of life and property damage.

Kasese District Woman MP, Florence Kabugho, expressed frustration over the recurring flooding and urged the government to dispatch experts to the region to develop sustainable solutions.

“We know the government has released a lot of money to desilt that river, but we are not seeing what the money is being used for. The people of Kasese think the government has neglected them,” Kabugho said.

Meanwhile, Pakwach District Woman MP, Jane Avur, highlighted the plight of her constituents, who are affected by the flooding of the River Nile. The rising water levels have disrupted education in the area as schools become inaccessible.