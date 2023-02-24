Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA) has asked Pan African Parliament to facilitate African Union’s approval of a proposal to develop African Food Policy.

The Alliance brings together civil society actors behind the struggle for food sovereignty and Agroecology in Africa.

Speaking at a breakfast meeting in Kampala aimed to brief parliamentarians about policy research progress, AFSA General Coordinator, Million Belay, said the policy is intended to ensure consumption of healthy and culturally appropriated food supported by favorable food policies at county and continental level.

He expressed the need to protect Africa’s food sovereignty which is currently under threat due to foreign influence.

In response, the chairperson of Uganda representatives at Pan African Parliament, Felix Okot Ogong, pledged to collaborate with the Alliance to advocate for African Food Sovereignty by developing model laws on food.

Meanwhile, Bufumbira East Member of Parliament also former minister for Ethics and Integrity, Dr. James Nsaba Buturo has vowed to push for his private members’ bill on Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) Bill into law. He said the primary reason for GMO existence is to seek extinction of indigenous seeds and foods.

He noted that if this comes into existence, all African countries will be depending on the western world. Nsaba Buturo also alleged that the western world is pushing for GMOs to control the African population through the food they eat.