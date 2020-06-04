The Supreme court has ruled that the 6 Mps should not be evicted out of the house for contesting in non-existing constuiencies .

The 6 Mps come from municipalities of Apac, Bugiri, Ibanda, Kotido, Nebbi and Sheema which were created by parliament after the 2016 General elections .

The 6 had been ordered out of Parliamnet in December last year by the Constitutional court which established that they contensted in pre-mature elections organised by the Electoral commission to fill non-existing vacancies.

According to the Constitutional Court, the 6 legislators had to wait for the dissolution of the current parliament by the speaker and then contest in the forthcoming 2021 General elections.

Having been dissatisfied with the said order , the Attorney General and Electoral commission run to the Supreme court to have it stayed and today the court granted the order until further directives are made.

In a majority decision of 6-1; the Justices have ruled that there are serious Constitutional and legal matters that must be resloved in the appeal filed by both the AG and EC.

The justices further ruled that putting into account the interests of the electorate and the fact that the EC and AG have demonstrated seriousness in persuing the appeal, it’s fair and just that the eviction order is halted and have the appeal prosecuted first.

The justices further ordered that they must stay in place until further directives are made .

The Dissenting judge Dr. Esther Kisaakye even though allowed the application for stay, had a different view from her colleagues saying applications for stay must be lodged directly to the Supreme court without an applicant proving exceptional/peculiar circumstances.