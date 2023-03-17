By Mike Sebalu

A section of Members of Parliament wants the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja to explain why most of the recommendations made by parliament are not implemented.

Members also want the leader of government business in parliament to present action reports over recommendations by parliament to have a better assessment of the rate of implementation in relation to the number of recommendations done.

Kumi Municipality Member of Parliament, Silas Aogon who doubles as the chairperson Uganda Parliamentary Forum on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) says feedback is paramount to finding solutions to all relevant authorities, especially where implementation has failed.

Aogon was speaking at a town hall dialogue on building climate-resilient water, sanitation, and hygiene through effective fiscal decentralization as part of the ongoing activities to mark the 6th Uganda Water and Environment Week 2023 at the Ministry of Water and Environment offices in Luzira.

He said communities are still grappling with a lot of water, sanitation, and hygiene challenges despite a number of recommendations being passed by Parliament to address them but, unfortunately, are not implemented by the different responsible Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).