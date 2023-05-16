Members of Parliament (MPs) have asked Speaker Anita Among to summon the Minister of Internal Affairs, Kahinda Otafiire to explain rampant shootings of civilians by security officers over unclear reasons.

Members of the public are reportedly in panic over rampant gun violence involving government security officers and private security guards.

The recent shootings happened last week involving a 39-year-old Indian money lender who was shot dead with a stolen AK-47 assault rifle by an off-duty police constable in Kampala and another shooting incident involving two security guards employed by Capital Guards and Patrol.

Kalungu West MP, Joseph Ssewungu has called for a comprehensive statement from the Minister of Internal Affairs on what is happening in the country, saying this can only be possible if parliament summons the minister.

He also cautioned police spokespersons for issuing contradictory statements on gun violence saying it’s misleading.