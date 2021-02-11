By Benjamin Jumbe

Members of parliament have expressed disappointment over continued blocking of Ugandan products by regional organizations.

This was during last evening’s plenary session as the minister of trade Amelia Kyambadde issued a statement “Continued Prohibition of Ugandan Dairy Products to Access the Kenyan Market.

Members of parliament including John Baptist Nambeshe, Gilbert Oulanya and Jackline Amongin said it was frustrating for Ugandans to be the ones losing out yet traders from other EAC member countries are freely trading in Uganda.

The speaker Kadaga has equally raised concern over the matter.

The minister said government will

explore all available avenues to resolve the matter including continued engagement with the Kenyan Government through the existing bilateral and EAC structures and Referral to the East African Court of Justice for arbitration.