A section of legislators have asked the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among to institute a committee that will, among other things; investigate wild claims that a number of public figures have been poisoned by unknown people.

This came after the Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda and Bugiri Municipality’s Asuman Basalirwa asked that Parliament weighs in on the matter and probe the possible circumstances that favour this rather unfortunate act.

Ssemujju raised this by re-awakening the claim that the late Hussein Kyanjo had died due to what he believed were effects of poisoning.

“Now that poison has unfortunately become part of our lives, Madam Speaker I’m requesting you to institute a committee of parliament to investigate these claims,” Ssemujju said.

Similarly, Basalirwa has demanded that the matter be treated with the urgency it deserves since there are already claims that a minister, whom he didn’t name, had been poisoned.

“On the issue of poison, we need to ask in what fora and at what time we need to discuss because even in one of the dailies today, there is a suspected case of poisoning by a minister. A minister has been a victim and the daily was saying he was flown to Turkey,” said Basalirwa.

However, the Speaker has said that Parliament will not engage in such claims.