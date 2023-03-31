The Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga has asked the Ministry of Agriculture to explain the circumstances under which officials from Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) allegedly maliciously destroyed and sprayed coffee nursery beds with herbicides in Masaka City.

Mpuuga made the plea during the plenary sitting where he revealed that an official from UCDA only identified as Kabalega with the help of UPDF soldiers has been carrying out these malicious acts, yet the National Coffee Bill does not give the authority powers to carry out such actions without prior notification to the coffee farmers, who even have certificates from UCDA.

However the Minister of Agriculture, Frank Tumwebaze expressed regret concerning the actions and denied allegations of issuing such instructions, promising to report back to parliament next week with a comprehensive report on the matter.