Commissioner of Parliament and former Leader of Opposition, Mr Mathias Mpuuga has declined calls from the DP bloc to front him for presidency in the forthcoming general elections.

The DP bloc team led by Micheal Mabikke and political activist, Samuel Lubega Mukaaku on Thursday asked Mpuuga to warm-up for the presidential race with their support.

However, according to Mpuuga, Uganda’s current political terrain requires amendments in the electoral laws to draw fair and balanced ground if a genuine election is to happen.

“I warmly appreciate the kindness of my comrades for believing that I am capable. All I can say is that there are many other Ugandans capable of offering leadership at a higher level and my humble view is that let’s first concentrate on creating an environment that makes it possible for leaders to emerge and compete favorably beyond self-interest and our desires,” Mpuuga said.

He was addressing journalists on Friday at Parliament on his proposals for constitutional and electoral reforms.