Former Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mr. Mathias Mpuuga, has maintained that he has no plans to leave the National Unity Platform (NUP) party despite ongoing power struggles.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Mpuuga further revealed that accountability was never the primary reason behind the current attempt by a section of party leaders to remove him from the Parliamentary Commission.

Meanwhile, Mpuuga has called for reforms within NUP. The reforms include establishing internal conflict resolution mechanisms to address issues like nepotism, greed, and abuse of office.

“I’m here to assure the country and NUP members that I’m still a member of NUP. No one will force me out of NUP. In the coming days, I’ll embark on streamlining the operations of the party. We have to follow the party policies and rules, and not instructions,” said Mpuuga.

Mpuuga emphasized that the reforms will work in tandem with the fight against extortion and blackmail within the party.

The former Leader of Opposition also denied attending a meeting chaired by NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi commonly known as Bobi Wine, in which he allegedly confessed to wrongdoing. He further dismissed the corruption allegations, vowing to continue with the struggle.

“I wish to reassure all comrades in the struggle for a fair Uganda that my commitment has never waned. I am not and shall never be part of any form of corruption. I have never been in the way of corruption, I am never corrupt and no body shall invite me into corruption,” he added.