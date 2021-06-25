The Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP), Mr Mathias Mpuuga, has named his shadow cabinet following his appointment on May 28.

The list is comprised of 30 members of which 18 are from the National Unity Platform (NUP), Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has been given seven slots, while the Uganda people’s Congress (UPC), Democratic Party (DP) and People’s Progressive Party (PPP) have each one member and two Independents.

Below is the full list:

Wilfred Nuwagaba (Independent) – Attorney General, Shamim Malende (NUP) – Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Muwanga Kivumbi (NUP) – Finance Planning and Economic Devt, Nantongo Fortune Rose (DP) – Gender Labour and Social Dev’t, Atkins Katusabe (FDC) – Public Service, Derrick Nyeko (NUP)-Presidency and Security, Abed Bwanika (NUP)- Agriculture, Brendah Nabukenya (NUP)- Education, Jonathan Odur (UPC)- Defense and Veteran Affairs, Abdallah Kiwanuka (NUP)- Internal Affairs, Timothy Batuwa Lusala (FDC)- Health, Abubaker Kawalya (NUP)- KCCA, Muwada Nkunyingi (NUP)- Foreign Affairs, Ronald Balimwezo (NUP)- Lands and Housing, Asinasi Nyakato (FDC)- Energy and Minerals, Karem Masaba (Ind)- Tourism & Wildlife, Frank Kabuye (NUP)- Youth & Children Affairs, Francis Mwijukye (FDC)- Trade & Industry, Betty Naluyima (NUP)- Local Govts, Hanifa Nabukeera (NUP)- Human Rights, Christine Kaaya Nakimwera (NUP)- Water and Environment, Gorreth Namugga (NUP)- Science Innovations & Technology, Hilary Kiyaga (NUP)- Culture and Performing Arts, Anna Adeke Ebaju (FDC)- Co-operatives & Microfinance, Joyce Bagala (NUP)- Information & Anti-Corruption, Santa Okot (PPP)- Special Regions, Gilbert Olanya (FDC)- East African Community Affairs, Charles Tebandeke (NUP)- Animal Industry and Fisheries, Geoffrey Kayemba (NUP)- Sports.