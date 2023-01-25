The Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga has raised concerns over the continued abductions, torture and abuse of human rights.

Speaking on the floor of parliament, Mpuuga demanded that the issue be given due attention as it remains critical and of national importance.

This came after another National Unity Platform (NUP) party member, Anthony Agaba commonly known as Bobi Young was abducted over the weekend in Maya while on his way from Mbarara to Kampala.

According to Mpuuga, it is absurd that the prime minister and minister of defense have avoided meetings to find a long-lasting solution to the same even after the Uganda Human Rights Commission confirmed the issue at hand.

Last week, the rights body confirmed only seven missing persons as opposed to the 25 presented by NUP and said they are still tracing the other 18 members on the list.