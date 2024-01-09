By Jackson Onyango

The outgoing Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Parliament Mr Mathias Mpuuga is set to hand over the office this Wednesday, January 10, 2024, after serving for two and a half years.

The National Unity Platform appointed Nakawa West MP, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi to replace Mpuuga two weeks ago.

“Briefing my brother Joel Ssenyonyi on the operations of LoP ahead of the official handover of the office tomorrow,” Mpuuga captioned a picture of him and Ssenyonyi on Tuesday.

The changes could be effected during the Tuesday resumed sitting of Parliament from the festive season break.

Ssenyonyi still serves as the chairperson of the Committee of Parliament on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE).

The changes had Mpuuga appointed a Commissioner of Parliament, the top decision-making organ of Parliament.