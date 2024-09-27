Parliamentary Commissioner and former Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mr. Mathias Mpuuga, has confirmed that he will seek leave from Parliament next week to table constitutional amendments.

The proposed amendments include the restoration of presidential term limits, the election of the Vice President in the same manner as the President, and the establishment of upper and lower legislative houses. These changes aim to reduce the number of Members of Parliament (MPs) to approximately 300, with each district represented by one male and one female MP, among other reforms.

According to Mpuuga, consultations on these constitutional and electoral reforms, which will incorporate public input, are set to begin next week before he returns to Parliament.

“I am also proposing amendments to the Presidential Elections Act to take care of the maleficence that comes with arresting a candidate. Remember Robert Kyagunyi was held indoors under house arrest when he was supposed to go to court. Dr. Kizza Besigye was held at his residence when he was supposed to petition. I want us to amend the Presidential Elections Act to say, even a registered voter can petition court, such that the appetite to arrest or detain would-be complainants reduces,” said.

“One of the key area is restoration of term limits. We have spoken about that variously. It is something that has bedeviled this nation. Term limits were the minimum concession of the 1995 Constitution. The predicate was to give that country a chance for the very first time in our history to change leadership in a free and fair election. Because the major failure of the 1966 Constitution was the failure to enable the country transition, organize free and fair elections and transition from one leader to another,” he added.

He made the remarks during a press conference held on Friday at Parliament.

Mpuuga also outlined several reforms to electoral laws, including provisions for voting by the diaspora and prisoners.