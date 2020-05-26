MTN Uganda and Airtel have announced they will be reintroducing charges on sending money on the same network starting today.

The two telecom giants have also revealed in a joint statement that sending charges and mobile wallet to bank transactions will be at a 50% discount for the next 30 days before full charges start applying.

The two had suspended the transaction charges for a period of 30 days to help customers deal with the lockdown created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They however say Airtel money and Momo pay transactions between customers and merchants like a shop or a supermarket will remain free of charge for the next month.