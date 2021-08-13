By Ritah Kemigisa

Telecom giant MTN Uganda has awarded shs 175 million to the team that represented Uganda at the just concluded Tokyo Olympics in Japan including the athletes, coaches and administrators.

The money includes, shs 50m each for Joshua Cheptegei and Peruth Chemutai who earned gold medals in the men’s 5000m race and 3000m steeplechase respectively.

During the awarding ceremony, MTN Uganda CEO Win Vanhelleputee has also handed another shs 25m to Cheptegei for his silver in the 10,000m race and shs 10m to Jacob Kiplimo for his Bronze in the same race.

Vanhelleputee says the cash reward is not only an appreciation but also a celebration of their support for sports in the country.

As an act of a true champion, Cheptegei has given away his gold medal Stephen Kiprotich who failed to earn a medal during the games to thank him for providing inspiration, saying he will get another one in Paris 2024.

He has also given away part of his cash prize; shs 25m to Kiplimo and shs 10m to Stephen Kissa who was part of the 10,000m line up.

The medalists were this week given luxurious cars and put on a monthly earning by the president.

A total of 17 athletes, 5 coaches and 3 administrators made up the Uganda athletics team contingent to the Olympics.