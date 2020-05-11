By Benjamin Jumbe

MTN Uganda has donated Shs41 million towards the procurement of 100 non-food item kits to support families affected by Kasese floods.

While receiving a donation from MTN Uganda, the Uganda Red Cross Secretary-general Robert Kwesiga said that a number of people need to be helped to get better shelter and food among other basic necessities of life.

Kwesiga said the support will be used to help people to develop coping mechanisms during these hard times.

He applauded MTN for the consistent support which he said demonstrates the humanitarian spirit it exhibits whenever there are emergencies in the country.

Uganda Red Cross says a lot more help is needed for the people in the Rwenzori region affected by recent flash floods.

Several districts including Kasese, Ntorotoko and Bundibugyo were affected by floods after rivers including Nyamwamba and Mubuku burst their banks.