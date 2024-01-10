The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramathan Mubajje, has mourned the death of veteran radio broadcaster and city politician Al-Hajj Abdul Nsereko.

According to Kampala Central MP, Muhammad Nsereko, the deceased’s son, his father died this morning due to cardiac arrest.

In a statement released by the spokesperson of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, Mr. Ashiraf Zziwa, the Mufti notes with sadness the passing of the late Nsereko, noting that he will be remembered for his dedicated service to Uganda as a nation, Kampala city, and Islam at large.

He also praised his dedication to the development of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) as the mother body of Muslims in Uganda since its inception in 1972.

The late Nsereko worked at Radio Uganda, Uganda Television (UTV), and later Star TV where he hosted several programs. He also served as the speaker at Kampala City Council.

MP Nsereko says there will be prayers for the deceased tomorrow at Kibuli Mosque at 9:00 am and later at 2:00 pm when he will be buried in Bulika, Nama sub-county, Mukono district.