By Barbara Nalweyiso

Mubende district has registered a second death from the Ebola virus disease. The Mubende hospital director, Paul Batiibwe has identified the deceased as a female resident of Ngabano in Madudu sub-county, Mubende district.

She reported at the facility on Tuesday afternoon presenting with the signs of Ebola together with other nine patients.

He says samples were picked from them and taken to the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) and were confirmed positive. Meanwhile, Batiibwe has decried the lack of adequate resources to handle the patients/victims.

Meanwhile, an isolation camp has been set up at Madudu sub-county to handle suspected cases. The outbreak of Ebola virus was declared in Uganda yesterday after a case was confirmed in Mubende district.

The ministry of health said on Tuesday that a sample taken from a 24-year-old man was identified as the relatively rare Sudan strain.

The latest outbreak follows six suspicious deaths in Mubende district so far this month under investigation, with eight suspected cases still receiving care in a health facility.

Health officials in Mubende district have now put in place some measures to curb the wide spread of Ebola. They have suspended all forms of public entertainment and restricted access to public offices.