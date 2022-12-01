The health team at Mubende Ebola treatment Unit can now breathe a sigh of relief after discharging their last patients.

The last batch of four patients including three women and a one-year-old baby, received their discharge letters on Wednesday evening and are now free to reunite with their families.

Dr Paskar Apiyo, a consultant physician attached to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital, but currently heading the Mubende Ebola Treatment team, described the discharging of patients as a milestone that has given them a great experience that they will always share.

“We had a total of 111 patients where 62 of them recovered and 49 died, some of them came very late, but with the grace of God, we have managed to save their lives,” she said.