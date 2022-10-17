By Mike Sebalu

Uganda National Examinations Board, (UNEB) has confirmed that national examinations in the two districts of Mubende and Kassanda will go on as originally planned.

According to UNEB, the developments followed consultations with both the ministries of Health & Education, as well as the security agencies.

The Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations kicked off today Monday, October 17, 2022 according to the UNEB timetable with S.4 candidates sitting for their first paper.

Anyone conducting UNEB and those participating in the examinations work will have to identify themselves by presenting an introductory letter and a copy of their National IDs to the security or other relevant officials.

Jennifer Kalule Musamba, the Principal Public Relations Officer (PPRO) at UNEB says all those conducting examinations at different levels will have to follow the SOPs as guided by the Ministry of Health.

A total of 349,445 candidates registered for the forthcoming UCE examinations, according to UNEB statistics.