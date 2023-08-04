Mubende residents have petitioned President Museveni on the unrest in the area due to deadly land wrangles that have left some people dead and others behind bars.

The petition comes after residents of Kilwanyi village in Kiruuma sub-county killed Namutebi Milly Naava, 54, the husband Kayizzi Abdallah, 53, and two children sustained severe injuries in a prolonged land fight.

Police have since arrested some of the suspects and still hunting others on the run. Some residents have blamed President Museveni for delaying to direct his officials to establish a land fund program in Mubende that would enable bibanja owners get land titles.

They have now vowed not to welcome Museveni during the 2026 general elections if their concerns are not addressed.