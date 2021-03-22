By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

Cranes interim head coach Abdallah Mubiru has full confidence in his available players after midfielder Khalid Aucho was dismissed from camp at the weekend.

Mubiru was stopped from discussing the player’s dismissal in detail by Fufa but disclosed that he would not be calling any replacements for Aucho.

“There is no time to add new players,” Mubiru told Daily Monitor, “We shall use the ones we have. He wasn’t going to be part of this game, anyway.”

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/sports/soccer/mubiru-not-replacing-aucho-3331076