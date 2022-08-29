Makerere University Business School (MUBS) is pushing toward the total elimination of plastics from the Nakawa Campus.

This has been revealed by the institution’s principal Prof Wasswa Balunywa who acknowledges that plastics have indeed become a big problem in society.

He says they have set a target of 6 months to rid the university of plastic bottles and all such items.

He also urges all universities to enhance efforts to fight drug abuse among students by initiating campaigns to address the same.