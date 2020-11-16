By Arthur Arnold Wadero

Makarere University Business School academic staff yesterday laid down tools and vowed not to offer services until their salary disparities endured for close to 10 years are fully resolved.

The chairperson of Makerere University Academic Staff Association (MUASA) – MUBS, Brian Muyomba has told journalists at a news conference in Kampala, that none of the staff will offer their services until their concern is addressed.

“We come to inform the public and all stakeholders that consequent upon the continued salary disparities at MUBS, we the academic staff have taken a decision to lay down our tools till when this matter has been fully solved,” Mr Muyomba said.

Muyomba says they want every academic staff at MUBS to be paid their rightful salary as per the public service pay structure for public universities.

The strike therefore means the students will miss out on examinations that are meant to start on 23rd November.

According to the ministry of Public Service pay structure for staff in public universities, every Professor is entitled to Shs15.6M, Associate Professor Shs14.8M, Senior Lecturer Shs9M and Lecturer supposed to earn Shs7.6M as gross pay.