Makerere University Business School (Mubs) Police Station has banned students from carrying bags into the university’s precincts.
The ban came hours before two explosions — one, a stone’s throw away from Parliament on Parliament Avenue, and, another, outside the Central Police Station (CPS) — went off in Kampala yesterday.
In a statement, Mubs declared “that with effect from November 17 (today), security will not allow bags to enter Mubs gates until further notice.”
