

By Benjamin Jumbe

The academic staff of Makerere University Business School has vowed to lay down their tools on Sunday this week.

This comes a month after they called off the same following a promise from the ministry of public service and that of education and sports to iron out their grievances relating to salary disparities.

Speaking to KFM the Makere University Business School Academic Staff Association chairperson Brian Muyomba says although government had committed to address their concerns, to-date nothing has been done and no communication made.

He now says they are left with no option but to lay down their tools until their concerns are addressed once and for all.

He says a general assembly has been called for tomorrow (Wednesday) over the same.