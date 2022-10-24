Makerere University Business School Principal, Prof. Wasswa Balunywa has expressed support for the government’s move to reintroduce national service in the country.

The ministry of ICT and National Guidance recently revealed that through the National Guidance Policy that is being developed, the government is to introduce mandatory national service which will help the young people appreciate the country’s national identity and values.

Prof Balunywa says creating a national identity and continued inculcation of good values amongst the young people is one way that the country will be able to solve some of the societal challenges like corruption.