The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Ramadan Mubajje has urged the government to speed up the process of food relief distribution across the country because people are in dire need.

The government earlier this month embarked on distribution of relief food to people adversely affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

Speaking to the media at Uganda Muslim Supreme Council in Old Kampala, Mubajje re-echoed calls to have the exercise urgently extended beyond Kampala and Wakiso districts, especially as the holy month of Ramadhan kicks off.

Meanwhile, Mufti Mubajje says Ramathan will begin tomorrow if the moon is sighted tonight and if not then it will definitely start on Friday.