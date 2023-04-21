The Grand Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Mubajje has prayed for peace to prevail in war-tone Muslim countries, especially neighboring Sudan.

Leading national Eid prayers at Gadaffi Mosque, Sheikh Mubajje said it is embarrassing that Muslim brothers are involved in acts of bloodshed during the Holy Month of Ramadan and yet Islam is a religion of peace and tolerance.

“It is a shame, we call upon the two warring factions in Sudan to ceasefire. We are ashamed to tell the world that Islam is a religion of peace, tolerance, and forgiveness when we come out to shade blood in the last 10 days of Ramadan,” Mubajje said.

The one week of fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary force, Rapid Support Forces has left close to 300 people dead and thousands injured.

Mufti Mubajje has called for ceasefire in Sudan and for the two warring groups to go for dialogue.