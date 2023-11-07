The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has released the burial programme for the fallen second vice president Darius Mugoye who died on Tuesday morning at Mengo Hospital.

According to the programme, the deceased’s body will be taken to FUFA Complex, Mengo for a vigil at 4pm where all football stakeholders will gather and pay final respects.

Tomorrow at 7am, the body will be taken to Namirembe Cathedral for a church service and later to Nabweru playground at 10am for public viewing.

From Nabweru, the body will be transported to Rubanga Sheema District at 2pm where they will hold a vigil at his country home.

Mugoye will then be laid to rest on Thursday November 9, 2023, in Rubanga, Sheema District.